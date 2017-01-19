Valburg completing medical rotation here

Anne Valburg, a 2000 graduate of Holton High School, is completing an eight-week rural family medicine rotation with Holton Family Hospital and Family Practice Associates.

Valburg is in her last week of working alongside Dr. Joel Hutchins, Dr. Malia Warner and Dr. Clint Colberg at the clinic.

She is the daughter of Lonnie and Isabelle Valburg, who own a cattle ranch west of Holton.

After high school, Anne studied at The University of Kansas while also working full-time at Walmart.

“After graduating from KU with a degree in English, the only thing I knew for certain was that I wanted to travel,” Valburg said. “I ended up teaching English in South Korea for about three years. I made a deal with myself that I wouldn’t come back to the states until I had a better idea of what I wanted to do with my life. I loved teaching, but it didn’t quite fit.”

Valburg said she found her true calling after noticing her reading habits.

“One day, I looked at my bookshelf and realized that all the books that I was reading for pleasure were books that focused on medicine,” she said. “So after traveling for a few months, I came back home and started taking the more difficult science classes that my English degree had allowed me to avoid.”

Valburg is currently studying at The University of Kansas Medical Center. She will graduate in 2018. She said she wants to specialize in either internal medicine or family medicine.

Two of her siblings are also in healthcare. Her sister, Lisa, is a surgery nurse, and her sister, Rebecca, is a pharmacist.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my time at Holton Community Hospital and Family Practice Associates,” she said. “Dr. Hutchins was my doctor when I was a kid. The most surprising thing is that you never know what the day will bring. And while I was aware of that going in, the amount of variety in a day can be stunning, especially if the doctor is also covering the emergency room. You really do see just about everything in rural medicine.”