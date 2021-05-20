Vaccines available to those 12 and older

Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced that, due to increasing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for young people, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to those ages 12 and older in Kansas.

“Health experts’ thorough, deliberate review process demonstrates that safety continues to be the number one priority in vaccine approval – and my administration is confident that opening the vaccine to young Kansans is the right move,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage all eligible Kansans to roll up their sleeves and do their part to ensure we can continue getting back to work, back to school and back to normal.”

The announcement follows the May 10 expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration and the recent vote of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and approval by the CDC director.

“This is an incredible step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary, said. “We are now able to protect our younger populations against this deadly disease.”

Kansas providers should now begin opening their vaccine supply to ages 12 and older. Those under 18 do need written parental consent for vaccination.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit www.Vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 (GETVAX) or in Spanish, text your zip code to 822862 (VACUNA).

The original EUA was issued on Dec. 11, 2020, by the FDA for administration in individuals ages 16 and older.