UTV accident claims life of rural Holton man

A Friday night utility terrain vehicle rollover accident near Denison resulted in the death of a rural Holton man, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

Aaron Jack Minde, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident — reportedly the second fatality accident of 2021 on Jackson County roads — which Sheriff Morse said remains under investigation by his office.

Morse said his office received a report of an accident involving a Honda UTV on W Road between Seventh Street in Denison and 198th Road at about 11 p.m. Friday.

“The UTV had been northbound on W Road when it left the east side of the roadway and then re-entered the roadway,” he said.

The UTV then went out of control and overturned, pinning the driver, identified as Minde in an officer’s report, underneath. Minde was pronounced dead at the scene, Morse said.

Morse said his officers were assisted at the scene by Jackson County EMS and the Holton Fire Department. Alcohol was considered a contributing factor in the accident, according to the officer’s report.