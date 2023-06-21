USD 336 board hears report on state test scores

The Holton school board, at its meeting here Monday evening, received a report about Kansas State Assessment test scores.

Every year, each school district in the state of Kansas is required to administer state assessment tests for English Language Arts (ELA) and math in grades 3 – 8 and 10; science in grades 5, 8 and 11; and social studies in grades 4, 7, and 11.

“This past year’s State Assessment results reveal that we (the Holton district) have improved in five out of seven grade levels in English Language Arts (ELA); four out of seven grade levels in math; and one out of three grade levels in science,” said Karla Tanking, curriculum director for the Holton school district, in a report to the board. “The social studies assessment consists of an ongoing project throughout the year and is graded by a rubric. Although we improved in multiple areas, many grade levels are performing below the state average.”

“As we analyze the last six years of state ssessment results, we actively search for patterns in which we can target for improvement,” Tanking said. “In the last two years, we have improved our curricular resources by implementing evidence-based curriculum in K-5 for reading and K-12 for math. We will continue to review and analyze our resources in all areas.”

“Another way we are making improvement is by learning how to analyze data,” Tanking said. “For example, we look for the standards that need more instructional time and/or attention at each grade level. Another example includes the use of formative assessments to determine if students are understanding the taught standard(s). So, if students are struggling to understand the taught standard(s), the teacher can make appropriate plans to reteach the whole class or provide small group explicit instruction to a few.”

In summary, Tanking said, “it is our responsibility to respond to what the data indicates. Therefore, all of us (administrators and teachers) will collectively work to make the needed adjustments and improvements for the betterment of student learning.”

