USD 336 board approves COVID-19 bus policy change

School operational guidelines relating to the testing of USD 336 students and staff for COVID-19 continued to be a top topic for the Holton school board when it met Monday evening at the board office.

On a 5-1 vote, the board approved a motion to modify the district’s COVID-19 Mask And Close Contact Guidelines in the Stage 2: Test To Stay And Learn Opportunity to add wording allowing students to ride district transportation (school buses) once they have been tested at least once every 24 hours and are totally symptom-free. Board member Allen Arnold abstained from voting and that was counted as the dissenting vote.

Superintendent Bob Davies said the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the schools have been “jumping up” the last couple of weeks.

“The policy for kids and staff is that if you are sick, please stay home, but that is not happening,” Davies said.

