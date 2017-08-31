USD 336 board approves 2017-18 budget

At the budget hearing for the Holton school district on Thursday evening, Aug. 24, following no comments from the public, the new school budget for 2017-18 was approved on a unanimous 5-0 vote.

Board members Mike Ford, Carl Matousek, Allen Arnold, Orin Marshall and Shelby Patch all voted to approve the budget, following no comments made by patrons at the hearing.

Two board members - Rex Frazier and Bob Phillips - were absent from the hearing.

The assessed valuation for Holton USD 336 was set at $47,642,359 for the new budget, which represents a $2,895,170 increase over the last year.

That good news helped the school board propose a new district budget with a 58.379 total mill levy, which is slightly lower than last year when the total mill levy was 58.897.

The Holton school district expects to collect $2,675,830 in local taxes with the new budget, which is $143,553 more in local taxes collected last year.

