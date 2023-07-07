USD 335 school board sets agenda for Monday meeting

The monthly meeting of the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Jackson Heights High School FACS classroom, 12719 266th Rd., Holton. The public is welcome to attend.

Agenda items for the meeting include:

• Approval of agenda and consent agenda and recognition of visitors.

• Board organization for 2023-24 school year (election of president and vice president).

• Superintendent’s report.

• Financial designations, board of education appointments and board resolutions for 2023-24.

• Consideration of approving textbook waiver for families who qualify for free meals.

• Set date, time, and place for 2023-24 budget hearing.

• Approve notice to exceed Jackson County’s Revenue Neutral Rate.

• Executive sessions for teacher salary contract negotiations and personnel matters, with motions to follow after returning to open session.

• Consideration of resignations/non-renewals, approval of the 2023-24 coach and sponsor list and new hires.

The meeting’s agenda is subject to change. For more information, or to be placed on the agenda of an upcoming meeting, please call the district office at (785) 364-2194.