USD 335 B.O.E. hears water contract concern

A 46-year-old agreement between Jackson Heights USD 335 and Jackson County Rural Water District 3 regarding water meters was called into question by members of the RWD 3 board of directors this week, with both sides noting that the agreement needs to be updated.

During the USD 335 board of education’s meeting on Monday, members of the RWD 3 board met with the school board to discuss how much RWD 3 is supposed to receive in compensation for use of its meters from the school district. School board president David Allen said the district’s attorney would review the agreement and suggest future action.

According to the 1972 agreement, water rights to two wells on school-owned property near the intersection of 254th and Q4 roads were sold to RWD 3 for “$1 and other considerations,” with RWD 3 providing Jackson Heights with unlimited water through one meter and the school paying RWD 3 $25 per month for use of the meter.

