Update on Honor Flight given at Heights meeting

Plans for a seventh Jackson Heights-hosted Honor Flight this spring are up in the air at the present time, the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education learned during their regular monthly meeting on Monday.

District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh told board members that in addition to rising airline ticket prices for high school student “guardians” and other support staff who accompany veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington, D.C., special tickets that allow the war veterans to travel to the nation’s capital at no cost are not yet available.

