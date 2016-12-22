United Way of Greater Topeka names interim president/CEO

The board of directors for United Way of Greater Topeka has named Carol Wheeler as the organization’s interim president/chief executive officer. Wheeler will begin her new role on Jan. 3.

In early December, Miriam Krehbiel, CEO and president, and Kim Ribelin Cebula, vice president of resource development, both resigned unexpectedly, it was reported.

Jackson County officially became a part of United Way of Greater Topeka in 2012, and local funds through United Way continue to help support a variety of basic needs programs here.

Since then, more than $93,000 donated by individuals and businesses in the county have been invested through United Way into Jackson County.

Wheeler retired from Stormont Vail Health in 2015 after 45 years with the organization. She started as a nurse and was steadily given increased responsibilities until retiring as vice president and professional services officer.

In addition to her work at Stormont Vail Health, Wheeler has been actively involved in the community. She has served on the board of directors for a number of organizations, including American Red Cross, Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Heart Association, Rotary Club of Topeka, Topeka Symphony Orchestra and YWCA.

“I believe in the work United Way does here in the greater Topeka community and look forward to the opportunity to play a role in advancing that work,” Wheeler said. “The impact this work has made in our community is making positive sustainable changes and truly improving the lives of our neighbors and members of this community.”

United Way of Greater Topeka has benefitted from Wheeler’s volunteer involvement through the years. In addition to serving on the United Way board, Wheeler has chaired the Resource Development Committee and served on community investment panels. She also led the 2012 workplace campaign as chairman.

“The board of directors is pleased to have Carol stepping in to continue our work in the community through this transitional time,” said Larry Robbins, board chair for United Way of Greater Topeka. “Carol brings a depth of knowledge about the United Way organization and years of successful leadership experience that will prove beneficial to our staff, volunteers and donors.”

In Jackson County, United Way of Greater Topeka currently focuses on serving basic needs, specifically food, rent and utilities, and prescription assistance to area residents.

The purpose of United Way is to bring together people, companies and nonprofits to create positive, sustainable change in a community.

Members of the Jackson County Advisory Council for the United Way of Greater Topeka include co-chairs Tonya Barta and Carrie Saia and Pam Holaday, Roger Hower, Carol Lamme, Janet Mercer, Nancy Sullivan, Adrianne Walsh, Rod and Shannon Wittmer, David Eisenbarth, Susan Pfrang and Phyllis Slipke.

To learn more about United Way or to donate, visit https://unitedwaytopeka.org/give/