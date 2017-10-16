Twila White seeks reelection to Holton City Commission

Twila White, 56, Holton, is running for re-election to position five on the Holton City Commission in the Nov. 7 general election. White is running unopposed as she seeks her second four-year term to the commission.

“Being a member of the Holton City Commission for the past four years has been a huge learning experience for me,” White said. “Successfully reducing the debt has been a combined effort of the commission. Elimination of dilapidated and abandoned buildings is a safety concern and will continue to be addressed. Keeping expenses in check and maintaining a healthy budget, without compromising services to the citizens, is also a continued effort of the commission.”

White has lived in Holton since 1976 and graduated from Holton High School in 1979. She has two sons and six grandchildren.

White has been employed as an administrative assistant with the Jackson County Road and Bridge Department since 2001. Prior to that, she worked for the State Department of Health and Environment and the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.