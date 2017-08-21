Tutts leave $100,000 to Heart of Jackson Humane Society

The late Frances Tutt, who was one of the founders of the Heart of Jackson Humane Society, is being remembered for her love of animals and her generosity.

Frances, who died in 2015 at the age of 91, and her husband, Don, who died in 2011, lived on a farm near Denison for 30 years.

The couple also lived in Topeka, and they were recently recognized there by the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka for gifting the shelter $100,000 from a family trust. The Tutts made an identical $100,000 donation to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society here, it was reported.

Frances filed the paperwork to charter the society in Jackson County in May 1975, according to longtime Heart of Jackson volunteers and co-directors Joannie Dannenberg and Betty Flemming. Dues were $3.

“Her dream was to have a shelter in the county for the animals,” Dannenberg said.

The humane society originally worked with Hilltop Animal Clinic located on P Road. The clinic would house and shelter the strays and would bill the humane society monthly.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.