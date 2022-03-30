Trout still at Elkhorn Lake

While there’s less than a month to go in the Kansas trout fishing season, there are still plenty of trout in Holton’s Elkhorn Lake that are available to be caught — including two that come with prizes for lucky anglers who catch them, Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle said.

Reichle also noted that another 455-pound batch of rainbow trout was loaded into Elkhorn Lake last Thursday, meaning that trout fans have plenty of opportunity to catch the freshwater fish before the end of trout season on Friday, April 15.

The new batch of rainbow trout joins another 455-pound batch of trout that was placed into the lake last November, each one of those batches translating to about 750 trout between nine and 20 inches long.

The earlier batch, Reichle said, included two golden trout, one of which was tagged with a special tag that will net the lucky angler $25 in Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks” and a $25 Holton Parks and Recreation gift certificate. Six fish that were put into the lake in November were tagged, it was reported.

Both of the golden trout have been caught, one of which was fished out of the lake on Wednesday, March 16 by a Delia boy, Falcon Robb, who was out fishing the lake with his grandfather, John Robb, also of Delia.

“His grandpa was telling me, ‘I don’t think he realizes just what he’s done yet,’” Reichle said of the elder Robb. “I’d say this is the first time we’ve caught a golden trout in all the years we’ve been doing CFAP.”

“CFAP” stands for Community Fisheries Assistance Program, a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) program designed to “remove barriers to fishing access and to provide family friendly fishing areas close to where people live.” Elkhorn Lake has been part of CFAP’s trout program for about 12 years, it was reported.

The younger Robb received the “Chamber Bucks” and the Parks and Recreation gift certificate, as well as a new tackle box and fishing pole, Reichle said. As for Falcon, who said he loves to go fishing with his grandfather, he said Thursday he was looking forward to eating his catch.

Trout are generally recognized as a “stream fish” and are most often found in rivers or streams that allow for migration to larger bodies of water that allow for spawning. However, it has been noted that Elkhorn Lake in late fall, winter and early spring months provide the fish with ideal temperatures for survival — preferably 62 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler.

Elkhorn Lake is classified as “Type 2 trout water,” meaning that trout permits are required for fishing or possessing trout during trout season, which generally runs from Nov. 1 through April 15. After that, KDWP officials noted, trout permits are not necessary, but the daily limit of five trout is still in effect after that point.

Trout can be caught with live bait or artificial lures, such as jigs or spinners, or by using fly-fishing or drift-fishing techniques. Although trout are known for sometimes taking live bait from the bottom of a stream or lake, many consider it preferable to float bait just off the bottom, and when using artificial lures, it is recommended to fish near cover, such as tree roots, rocks or overhangs.

A light-action rod with a four to six-pound test line is considered by many to be the best rod to use for trout fishing. Furthermore, the best time for fishing for trout in lakes is between first light and mid-morning.

All Kansas residents ages 16 to 74 and non-residents 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. Trout permits may be purchased at KDWP offices, most county clerk offices, licensed vendors such as Walmart or online at ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits

The four-acre Elkhorn Lake is considered a community lake by KDWP. Other fish in the lake include bluegill, channel catfish, crappie, bass and walleye. For more information on the lake and the city’s other parks and recreation facilities, contact Reichle at 364-9000.