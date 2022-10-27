Trick-or-treating event planned for Friday

A special trick-or-treating event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 28, outside businesses around the Holton Square, it has been reported.

The event is being sponsored by Belveal Law Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sara Fox Team at Stone & Story Real Estate Group.

Several businesses around the Holton Town Square will again be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Each participating business must provide their own treats to hand out to children. Treats must be wrapped and between 900 to 1,000 treat-or-treaters participated in the event last year.

One-way traffic along the Square sidewalk is being encouraged. Trick-or-treaters are asked to start at Hotel Josephine, 501 Ohio Ave., and then head west to Casey’s, south to the Jackson County Museum, east to the Holton Post Office, north to city hall and then east to St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Free trick-or-treat bags are being donated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and can be picked up outside Hotel Josephine.

Area businesses not located on the Square can still participate by setting up a table with treats and decorations on the sidewalk on the Square during the event, it was reported.

Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin flyer at their business to indicate they are participating. For a copy of the orange pumpkin flyer, contact the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Office at 785-364-3963.

The Holton Elementary School’s annual Halloween parade will also take place that afternoon on the Holton Square prior to the trick-or-treating event, it was reported.