Trick-or-treating event planned for Friday

Several businesses around the Holton Town Square will again be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

The annual trick-or-treating event around the Square will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 29.

The event is being sponsored by Belveal Law Office, Hotel Josephine and the Sara Fox Team of Realtors Coldwell Banker.

Each participating business must provide their own treats to hand out to children. Treats must be wrapped and between 900 to 1,000 trick-or-treaters participated in the event last year.

Gloves, tongs and masks are encouraged for those handing out the treats. Businesses owners are asked to refrain from allowing children to dig into treat containers to get their treat.

One-way traffic along the Square sidewalk is being encouraged. Trick-or-treaters are asked to start at Hotel Josephine, 501 Ohio Ave., and then head west to Casey’s, south to the Jackson County Museum, east to Holton Post Office, north to Holton City Hall and then east to St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Area businesses not located on the Square can still participate by setting up a table with treats and decorations on the sidewalk on the Square during the event, it was reported.

Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin flyer at their business to indicate they are participating.