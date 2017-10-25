Trick or treating event to be held on the Square

Several businesses in downtown Holton will again be handing out candy on Halloween as part of the fourth annual “Trick Or Treat Around The Square.”

The event is being held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at downtown businesses, it was reported. The event is being held after the annual Holton Elementary School Halloween parade, which has been set for 2 p.m. that day.

After the parade, students, along with their parents, can visit designated businesses to trick-or-treat for free candy. Each participating business will have a sign with an orange pumpkin displayed on a window or door, it was reported.

For a list of the businesses participating in the event, long in to your holtonrecorder.net account.