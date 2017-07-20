Tree removed from Courtyard

A honey locust tree on the west side of the Jackson County Courthouse was cut down last week because the trunk of the tree was rotten, according to Chad Phillips, Courthouse custodian.

The tree’s removal had nothing to do with the installation of a new sidewalk on that side of the courtyard, Phillips said.

“It has been rotten on its east side for some time, and it was making me nervous for the past two years,” Phillips said. “I was scared it was going to fall on someone’s car.”

The tree was approaching 50 years old, said Phillips, who was once certified as a Kansas nurseryman.

A hackberry tree located on the southwest corner of the courtyard near the brick sign is also being removed this summer, it was reported. The tree’s leaves are spotted due to island chlorosis disease, Phillips said.

Three red bud trees were recently removed on the north side of the Courthouse lawn, also.

“Two of the three trees were completely hollow,” Phillips said.

Something will be planted in that area in the future to replace the trees, he said.

Since Phillips began working at the Courthouse four years ago, seven new trees have been planted in the courtyard, he said.