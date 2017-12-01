Transportation issues discussed at RV meeting

Transportation issues dominated discussions at the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.

Superintendent Aaric Davis reported that the district’s maintenance vehicle, which is a refurbished ambulance, has experienced some major engine issues and needs to be replaced.

The used vehicle was purchased two years ago at a cost of $3,000, Davis said.

Davis proposed two options for replacing the vehicle, which is used at all three schools in Hoyt and Mayetta.

The first option included purchasing a used 2001 Ford F-250 truck from Foster Ford at a cost of $10,650. The truck has two-wheel drive and 98,000 miles on it.

The vehicle also has a fiberglass utility bed that would allow district personnel to store tools and equipment in the truck securely, Davis said.

The price does not include the cost of trading in or selling the current maintenance vehicle.

The second option proposed included replacing the district’s current van used to transport students and equipment for track meets and other events with a new conversion van for student use. The older van, which has about 85,000 miles on it, would then be used by maintenance personnel, Davis said.

Davis said the cost of a new conversion van would be between $22,000 to $26,000.

From a cost perspective, Davis recommended the purchase of the used truck from Foster Ford.

The board unanimously agreed to purchase the used truck from Foster Ford and to list the current maintenance vehicle as surplus property.

Also during the meeting, the board discussed the possibility of purchasing a new school bus.

The district was informed recently that it did not receive a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to use towards the purchase of a new bus.

Davis and Jeff Gustin, transportation coordinator, did some research regarding the possibility of leasing a newer, used bus from Midwest Transit.

“I was expecting a more significant savings with a newer, used bus,” Davis said.

Davis recommended purchasing a new bus from Midwest Transit for $82,759, which includes trading in one of the district’s current buses.

Board member Jeff Stithem said that he was concerned about the longevity of some of the district’s buses, especially considering the number of rural roads the buses travel in the district.

Stithem questioned if spending $4,000 or $5,000 more on a different brand would benefit the district more in the long run.

“Some of these newer buses are already falling apart,” Stithem said.

Davis said he would do more research on the different styles of buses and which holds up best on rural roads. He said the main brands of buses that are considered are Bluebird, Thomas and International.