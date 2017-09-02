Tractor Supply to open Saturday

The target customer of Tractor Supply Company, which will open its doors in Holton this weekend, is the kind of person whom Josh Garrett said lives the “out here” lifestyle.

“We target the farmer, the rancher, the do-it-yourselfer — the person you know who lives most of their life outside, taking care of livestock and other animals or building a fence,” said Garrett, store manager of the new TSC at 209 Arizona Ave. in Holton that will open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The company, founded in 1938 in Chicago, Ill., as a mail-order tractor parts business, operates more than 1,500 retail stores in 49 states today.

Garrett said the retail farm and ranch store chain is “growing exponentially,” with plans to open about 100 new stores this year — including the Holton store.

