Tracking software purchased for Holton buses

The Holton school board Monday evening approved the purchase of 10 computer tablets and the necessary related software to track the 10 routes of school buses and the students onboard traveling to and from school at a cost of $31,308 for a three-year contract.

The Verizon-based tracking system idea has been discussed in the district for a couple of years following a bus accident that occurred in the Hiawatha school district.

