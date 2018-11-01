Town Square trees city topic

Whatever people’s opinions are about the ornamental pear trees on Holton’s Town Square, they won’t be going away anytime soon, the Holton City Commission noted this week.

During the commission’s Monday night meeting, commissioners stated that discussions held at their Dec. 18 meeting regarding taking care of curb issues on the north side of the Square and possibly replacing the trees that are causing the curbs to buckle are nothing more than discussions at this point.

