"Touch-A-Truck" event held

Seven-year-old Aiden Schumaker of Whiting pretended to “drive” a John Deere 8245R tractor on Saturday morning at Banner Creek Reservoir. “This is a lot nicer than my dad’s tractor,” Aiden said of his father, Emmett Schumaker. The tractor was provided by Hiawatha Implement and was one of several vehicles on hand at Banner for that morning’s “Touch-A-Truck” event, which drew kids of all ages to a “hands-on” experience with various trucks, tractors and emergency vehicles.