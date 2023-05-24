Tornadoes reported in northern part of county

A storm system that made its way through northeast Kansas on Friday produced a handful of tornadoes in the area, including at least three in northern Jackson County, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes resulted in isolated damages to trees, sheds and outbuildings in the northern part of the county, with at least three property owners reporting damage, according to Jackson County emergency management director Pat Korte. No injuries were reported in the county as a result of Friday’s storms.

The first of at least three tornadoes reported Friday in the county touched down about a mile north-northeast of Holton at about 7:11 p.m., according to NWS. The tornado, which reportedly had an estimated speed of about 90 miles per hour and was classified as an EF-1 tornado, caused damage to a barn and some trees as it moved northeast toward Straight Creek.

With a reported width of about 50 yards, the tornado was on the ground for about 3.5 miles before retreating into the clouds at about 7:20 p.m.

The storm produced sightings of two other tornado funnel clouds, neither of which reportedly touched down, lasted more than a minute or generated any significant damage, according to NWS. One tornado was sighted at about 7:38 p.m. between Netawaka and Whiting, and another was sighted near the Delaware River north of Whiting at about 7:49 p.m.

More significant tornado damage in the area was reported with a tornado that touched down in northern Brown County before the three Jackson County tornadoes were reported. That tornado produced winds of more than 110 miles per hour and was classified as an EF-2 tornado by NWS.

The Brown County tornado touched down at about 7:03 p.m. north of Hamlin and moved north-northeast toward Reserve, causing some tree damage and destroying outbuildings at a homestead while damaging a house and breaking out its windows. That tornado dissipated after hitting the homestead, it was reported.

Korte said that in addition to damage to numerous trees and at least three structures in the county, the storm caused a power line to fall in the area of S and 262nd Roads, although that was repaired quickly, and golfball-sized hail was reported in and around Netawaka.