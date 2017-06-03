Tornado drill planned for Severe Weather Awareness Week

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas, and a statewide tornado safety drill is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Severe Weather Awareness Week reminds Kansans of the severe weather possible in the spring and summer and encourages residents to review or establish a severe weather safety plan.

A tornado drill will be held Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is asking families, businesses and schools to participate that day by seeking secure, safe shelter from the threat of a tornado.

The tornado warning sirens in Holton and Jackson County will sound and the test will be broadcasted over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, as well as local television and radio stations, it was reported.

