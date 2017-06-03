Home / News / Tornado drill planned for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornado drill planned for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Mon, 03/06/2017 - 16:02 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas, and a statewide tornado safety drill is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Severe Weather Awareness Week reminds Kansans of the severe weather possible in the spring and summer and encourages residents to review or establish a severe weather safety plan.

A tornado drill will be held Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is asking families, businesses and schools to participate that day by seeking secure, safe shelter from the threat of a tornado.

The tornado warning sirens in Holton and Jackson County will sound and the test will be broadcasted over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, as well as local television and radio stations, it was reported.

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media