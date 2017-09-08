Topeka woman identified as fatality crash victim

The Topeka woman who died as a result of an accident in Jackson County early Monday morning has been identified.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said that Deborah Renee Mitchell, 57, was found deceased as the result of the single-vehicle accident half a mile north of Kansas Highway 16 on M Road.

The fatality accident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. that day.

Morse said Mitchell’s 2007 Toyota Corolla appeared to have been traveling northbound when it crossed over to the west side of the roadway, rolled and landed back on its wheels.

Upon arrival, deputies found Mitchell deceased. She was the only occupant in the vehicle. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.