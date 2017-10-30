Topeka man arrested in connection with Mayetta burglary

A Topeka man was arrested in Jackson County Saturday afternoon in connection with a vehicle burglary in rural Mayetta, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.

Morse said the vehicle burglary occurred at 1 p.m. Saturday, and within an hour, a suspect was in custody.

Todd Gordon Severt Jr., 30, of Topeka was taken into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators at a Topeka pawn shop.

Severt was transported and booked into the Jackson County Jail on burglary and felony theft charges. The stolen property that was allegedly found in the possession of Severt was recovered. The Topeka Police Department assisted with the incident.

Morse reminds the public not to leave valuables and firearms in vehicles and to make sure to remove keys and secure vehicles.