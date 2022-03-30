Top unclaimed property totals shared here

The state treasurer’s office may be holding unclaimed property for you or someone you know.

During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, the commissioners acknowledged receipt of a letter from Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers listing 20 people from Jackson County with unclaimed property of $2,000 or more that the state is holding for them.

According to the treasurer’s office, unclaimed property can be anything from an undelivered paycheck, dividends from a stock purchase, a utility deposit or an improperly labeled life insurance policy.

When items of value cannot be delivered for one reason or another, the state treasurer’s office holds the items and tries to locate owners.

This unclaimed property on the list provided to the commissioners totaled $91,510.63 and included the following residents:

* Yulia A. Larrison of Holton - $11,110.66.

* Betty Hainline of Hoyt - $8,320.06.

* Eugene E. Bergsten of Holton - $8,191.39.

* John W. Abney of Mayetta - $7,885.36.

* Dennis Kester of Hoyt - $5,308.38.

* Joseph Warner of Holton - $4,904.84.

* Carla Nissen of Holton - $4,862.95.

* Martin Thomas of Holton - $4,409.94.

* Mike Corrigan of Hoyt - $4,398.57.

* Richard D. Stauffer of Circleville - $4,060.15.

* Patricia L. Day of Holton - $3,643.05.

* Floyd T. Lutz of Holton - $3,202.26.

* Mildred Sapp of Holton - $3,000.

* Joseph W. Warner of Holton - $2,918.80.

* Mary S. Warner of Whiting - $2,791.23.

* Mary M. Breadfoot of Holton - $2,760.

* Kent Theron of Mayetta - $2,479.70.

* Kassandra K. Scheid of Holton - $2,450.52.

* Craig E. McLean of Mayetta - $2,432.57.

* Sue Ann Riley of Holton - $2,380.20.

The list was just the “top unclaimed properties for individuals” in Jackson County and is part of a longer list of residents who may have unclaimed property, it was reported.

If anyone recognizes any of the names, reach out to them and have them visit the state’s unclaimed property website at kansasash.ks.gov or call 785-296-3171to claim the funds.

Anyone can visit the website and search their name and others for free to see if they may have unclaimed property.

For many years, the state published unclaimed property for each county in official county newspapers.

According to Rogers, the office currently holds $400 million in unclaimed property, belonging to Kansans, which she said her office “would rather see hard at work in our Kansas communities.”