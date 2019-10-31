Top stories in the Wednesday, Oct. 30 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Twenty-six veterans of the Vietnam and Korean wars recently joined a handful of Jackson Heights High School students for the eighth Jackson Heights Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Find out what happened on the trip and the reaction of vets, students and others to the event.

• Election day is next Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Jackson County voters will be casting ballots to decide whether to keep a 0.4-percent sales tax for county road and bridge maintenance, local offices and other important questions. Learn more about the upcoming election in today’s edition.

• Construction is finally under way on the spray park at the Mayetta City Park. Learn more about what it took to get construction started, as well as the construction process, in this edition.

• The Jackson County Commission has adopted a resolution to authorize a real estate tax foreclosure sale for property and lien holders in delinquency on the tax with the county clerk’s office. More on the upcoming tax sale may be found inside.

Also, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday — remember to “fall back” an hour this weekend! More on this and other news items is available by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and selecting “E-Editions.”