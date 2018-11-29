Top stories in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition of The Holton Recorder:

• There’s still plenty of time to get ready for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s “Small Town Christmas” celebration and Parade of Lights on Saturday! We’ll tell you what’s going on that day, as well as how you can participate.

• Jackson County road crews have been working since Sunday afternoon to clear county roads in the wake of that day’s blizzard. Find out how long and where road crews have concentrated their efforts.

• Fund-raising efforts continue for Jackson Heights sophomore Alex Edwards, who’s looking forward to coming home in the near future after a heart transplant operation. Learn about the condition that made the operation necessary, as well as how you can help.

• Holton Community Theatre will present “A Christmas Chaos” on Dec. 8 and 9 at Penny’s. Find out more about this hilarious satire, as well as how to get tickets for the show.

