Home / News / Top Stories in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition
Members of Holton High School’s wrestling team — from left, Drew Morris, Cale Hein, Braden Peven and Conner Gilliland — shoveled snow off driveways and sidewalks at homes near HHS on Tuesday afternoon. Head Wrestling Coach Cullen Jackson said team members needed to “burn off some nervous energy” after their Thanksgiving break was extended by two days due to Sunday’s blizzard. Students in all Jackson County schools got Monday and Tuesday off due to the snowstorm. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top Stories in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition

Thu, 11/29/2018 - 09:13 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition of The Holton Recorder:

• There’s still plenty of time to get ready for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s “Small Town Christmas” celebration and Parade of Lights on Saturday! We’ll tell you what’s going on that day, as well as how you can participate.

• Jackson County road crews have been working since Sunday afternoon to clear county roads in the wake of that day’s blizzard. Find out how long and where road crews have concentrated their efforts.

• Fund-raising efforts continue for Jackson Heights sophomore Alex Edwards, who’s looking forward to coming home in the near future after a heart transplant operation. Learn about the condition that made the operation necessary, as well as how you can help.

• Holton Community Theatre will present “A Christmas Chaos” on Dec. 8 and 9 at Penny’s. Find out more about this hilarious satire, as well as how to get tickets for the show.

More information on these and other stories is available by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and visiting our E-Edition page.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media