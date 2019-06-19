Top stories in the Wednesday, June 19 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, June 19 Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton USD 336 Board of Education plans to compare estimated costs of establishing a permanent home for the district’s maintenance department at the former Central Elementary School with making the old Jackson County Fair Building the department’s permanent home in August. Find out more about why the comparison is being planned.

• Holton Elementary School is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is offered at no cost to all youth age 18 and under. Learn more about the food service program, as well as how some students are responding to it.

• July Jubilee is just around the corner; it’s planned for Saturday, June 29 at Banner Creek Reservoir. Check today’s issue for a list of activities planned for the event, as well as information on the fireworks display.

• Beck Bookman Library received a budget increase on Monday from the Holton City Commission, which also heard 2020 budget requests from several other departments. Find out which departments met with the commission, as well as how much they are seeking for next year.

