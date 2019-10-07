Top stories in the Wednesday, July 10 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, July 10, 2019 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton USD 336 school board on Monday heard a report about efforts to get the district’s online enrollment system ready to go for the upcoming school term. Find out more about the move from paper enrollment to electronic enrollment for this year.

• Kansas high school students are subject to KSHSAA eligibility guidelines when signing up for KSHSAA-sanctioned sports, but now a new extracurricular eligibility policy has been added to the KSHSAA guidelines for sports and other activities at Jackson Heights Middle and High School. Learn why in today’s edition.

• At Royal Valley, board members approved the purchase of Guardian cap football helmet covers for middle and high school players as a safety precaution. More about the purchase and how it will keep football players safer is in today’s Recorder.

• The Jackson County Commission has adopted a new oversize load permit policy for houses, buildings, structures or otherwise heavy items being moved using county roads. Learn more about the policy change in today’s edition.

