Top Stories in the Wednesday, Jan. 16 Recorder

Highlights of the Wednesday, Jan. 16 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Three companies providing bottled water to Holton Elementary School in the wake of blue-tinted water at the school have announced they will stop providing water on Feb. 1. Find out the Holton USD 336 Board of Education’s reaction to the announcement.

• Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse has released his department’s annual year-end report, in which he notes that the county’s crime rates remain well below the state’s average. Learn more about what’s in the report.

• Two student-driven projects to improve the cross-country course and nature trail at Jackson Heights — including one proposed by JHHS student Garrett Klahr before his death last December in a traffic accident — were given the green light by the USD 335 school board.

• The Holton City Commission has approved a cost-of-living-adjustment raise for full-time city employees. Find out how much of a pay raise city workers will receive this year.

These stories and more are in the Jan. 16 edition; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more information.