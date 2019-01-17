Home / News / Top Stories in the Wednesday, Jan. 16 Recorder
Holton Street Superintendent Greg Tanking was hard at work before the crack of dawn on Monday removing excess snow from parking areas along the south side of Holton’s Town Square. Tanking and his crew are getting ready to remove more snow and other precipitation due to winter weather that is expected to make its way into the area on Friday. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top Stories in the Wednesday, Jan. 16 Recorder

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 09:14 holtonadmin

Highlights of the Wednesday, Jan. 16 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Three companies providing bottled water to Holton Elementary School in the wake of blue-tinted water at the school have announced they will stop providing water on Feb. 1. Find out the Holton USD 336 Board of Education’s reaction to the announcement.

• Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse has released his department’s annual year-end report, in which he notes that the county’s crime rates remain well below the state’s average. Learn more about what’s in the report.

• Two student-driven projects to improve the cross-country course and nature trail at Jackson Heights — including one proposed by JHHS student Garrett Klahr before his death last December in a traffic accident — were given the green light by the USD 335 school board.

• The Holton City Commission has approved a cost-of-living-adjustment raise for full-time city employees. Find out how much of a pay raise city workers will receive this year.

These stories and more are in the Jan. 16 edition; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more information.

