Top stories in the Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 Recorder

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:02 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick is the new chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council after the results of the tribe’s run-off election were tallied Saturday.

• Holton Walmart to kick off the annual Children's Miracle Network fund-raising campaign with a cook-out from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The campaign will run through Sunday, Sept. 30.

• Candee Jacobs is set to retire as the director of the library.

• The Royal Valley Board of Education approved several trip requests for high school students this school year.

All this and more is available in this edition of The Recorder; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and view the online edition here.

