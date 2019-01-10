Home / News / Top stories in the Sept. 30 edition
Lindsey Heineken is the owner of Halflete Fitness, which opened in April in the former Fresh Start building at 610 E. Fifth St. in Holton. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Top stories in the Sept. 30 edition

Tue, 10/01/2019 - 00:58 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Monday, Sept. 30 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Friday was a big day for Holton Community Hospital as ground was broken for the hospital’s planned $14.6-million expansion and renovation project. More about the groundbreaking and why HCH is undertaking an expansion project in today’s edition.

• Lindsey Heineken has opened Halflete Fitness to provide a “non-judgmental gym” for people who want to pursue a healthier lifestyle. We’ll tell you more about the gym, along with what a “halflete” is, inside.

• Two Jackson County women are seeking election to a pair of seats on the Meadowlark Extension District board. Learn more about Henriette Area and Amy Pruyser in today’s edition.

• A Topeka man was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison on a conviction of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. Find out more about the sentencing hearing for Jamie Woltje inside.

Also, royalty candidates for homecoming ceremonies at Holton and Royal Valley are showcased in this edition; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more details.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Previous issues
