Top stories in the Sept. 18 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Sept. 18 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton city commissioners approved an ordinance this week allowing for Sunday beer and liquor sales. Learn more about the ordinance and when such sales can begin.

• The city commission also approved the issuance of more than $14 million in bonds for construction of the planned Holton Community Hospital expansion. Find out more about action taken by commissioners to enable the expansion of services at the hospital.

• Incumbent Holton USD 336 board of education member Rex Frazier has filed for re-election to his school board position; Holton resident Jennifer Taylor is challenging Frazier in the upcoming election. Profiles of both Frazier and Taylor appear in today’s edition.

• “Morbid Curiosity” is the latest Holton Community Theatre production, to be presented in conjunction with the upcoming Fall Fest celebration. Today’s edition contains more about the comedy, the cast and showtimes.

Also, information on this weekend’s Delia Days celebration and other news items may be found by logging into your holtonrecorder.net account and clicking on “E-Editions.”