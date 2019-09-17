Top stories in the Sept. 16 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Sept. 16 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson Heights board of education recently received some dismaying news about the geothermal heat pump system that’s used for climate control at the high school — the system can be fixed, but energy cost savings for the district will be minimal. More about a Lawrence firm’s report on facility needs at Jackson Heights in today’s edition.

• The Holton community paused to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 with a remembrance ceremony at Linscott Park. Find out why local veterans’ organizations are working to keep the day — now recognized as Patriot Day — in the hearts and minds of Americans, many of whom were born after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

• How were Jackson County tax funds used to support this year’s Jackson County 4-H Fair? Learn more about how county funds supported the annual event, as well as other recent Jackson County Commission action, in today’s edition.

• Michael Boswell and Jacob “Tug” Wamego are both running for the Royal Valley school board position currently held by Jim O’Toole. Today’s edition features profiles on both school board candidates.

Also, today’s print edition features The Recorder’s annual fall sports team photo section. Log into your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” for more information.