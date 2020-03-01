Home / News / Top stories in our New Year's edition
Teresa Scheidegger (left) stirred the gravy for the mashed potatoes while Kiri Mock (right) made sure the beans were ready to serve at Wednesday’s Community Christmas Dinner at the EUM Family Life Center. Dinner organizer Tammy Elliott said about 200 meals were served at the Family Life Center and 44 meals were delivered for this year’s dinner, a community event since 1985. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories in our New Year's edition

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:16 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Dec. 30, 2019/Jan. 1, 2020 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A 2003 graduate of Jackson Heights High School is touring the world as a front-of-house concert sound engineer for breakout music star Billie Eilish. Learn more about Drew Thornton and his journey to becoming Eilish’s concert sound man in this edition.

• The proposed contract between Jackson County and NextEra Energy Resources of Florida for use of county roads to haul transmission line poles for the Soldier Creek Wind Energy Project in southern Nemaha County is still being discussed. Find out more about the haul routes and the wind energy project in today’s edition.

• Poverty concerns are deepening among Kansas Action for Children (KAC) officials over the number of children in Kansas that are living below the 100-percent poverty level, but that concern seems to be improving in Jackson County, according to KAC’s 2019 Kids Count report. More on the report inside.

Today’s edition also includes the first of a three-part recap of the events of 2019 in Jackson County. Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” to find out more.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

