Top stories in our New Year's edition

Top stories in the Dec. 30, 2019/Jan. 1, 2020 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A 2003 graduate of Jackson Heights High School is touring the world as a front-of-house concert sound engineer for breakout music star Billie Eilish. Learn more about Drew Thornton and his journey to becoming Eilish’s concert sound man in this edition.

• The proposed contract between Jackson County and NextEra Energy Resources of Florida for use of county roads to haul transmission line poles for the Soldier Creek Wind Energy Project in southern Nemaha County is still being discussed. Find out more about the haul routes and the wind energy project in today’s edition.

• Poverty concerns are deepening among Kansas Action for Children (KAC) officials over the number of children in Kansas that are living below the 100-percent poverty level, but that concern seems to be improving in Jackson County, according to KAC’s 2019 Kids Count report. More on the report inside.

Today’s edition also includes the first of a three-part recap of the events of 2019 in Jackson County. Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” to find out more.