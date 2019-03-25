Home / News / Top Stories in our March 25 edition
Ari Hunniford (right), fund-raising campaign director for Holton Community Hospital’s proposed $17.6-million expansion project, talked with Tim Morris (center) about the expansion project while Morris’ wife, Sandra, browsed a set of plans that detailed the hospital’s plans for construction of a new rural health clinic during an informal public social at The Hot Spot on Friday. More community meetings about the hospital’s expansion plan are proposed for April. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top Stories in our March 25 edition

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 17:00 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Monday, March 25, 2019 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A new state law effective April 1 allows grocery and convenience stores to sell beer with an alcoholic content of up to 6 percent by volume. How will that affect liquor stores in Jackson County? Find out what local liquor store owners think in today’s issue.

• Holton Community Hospital’s expansion plans have received a good reception so far, and more meetings are planned in April. We’ll tell you what the initial plan is for those meetings.

• What public offices in Jackson County are up for election this year, and who has filed for election to those offices? Today’s edition includes a list of candidates for the November general election, as well as those who have filed for positions.

• More than a million pounds of materials were recycled in Jackson County during 2018, the Jackson County Commission learned recently. Learn more about what’s being recycled and what you can contribute.

Also, news on the upcoming Biking Across Kansas visit and why Taco Bell is closed… log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on E-Editions for more information.

