Top stories in our Jan. 6, 2020 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Jan. 6 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) has expanded its fee-based general transportation services to Jackson County. Find out more about services provided by NEKAAA and how you may be able to utilize them.

• The 72nd annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held Feb. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton. We’ll tell you who will receive conservation awards and how to get tickets for the annual dinner.

• Members of a rural Jackson Coun­ty family found themselves starting the new year having to rebuild their lives after a New Year’s Eve fire de­stroyed their home about four miles south of Denison. Learn more about the fire and how you can help the family.

• Tickets for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame banquet honoring Deb Dillner, Diane Gross, Esther Ideker and Floye Knouft are on sale now! Find out how you can get tickets to the February event.

Today’s edition also includes the first of a three-part recap of the events of 2019 in Jackson County. Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” to find out more.