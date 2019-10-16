Top stories in the Oct.14 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Oct. 14 Recorder include:

• Applications for the annual Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Store are now available for families, senior citizens and adults with disabilities who need extra help this Christmas. Find out how you can help - or benefit from - the Christmas Store in this edition.

• Sam Schu­maker recently opened Sam’s Equipment Service and Sales north of Holton on U.S. Highway 75 after spending several years repairing small engines at Holton Farm and Home, which closed earlier this year. Learn more about Schumaker’s work in today’s edition.

• Members of the Jackson County Commission are seeking public input on possible renewal of the 0.4-percent retail sales tax, which is on the November general election ballot. We’ll have information on where and when those meetings will be held inside.

• Royal Valley High School is hosting an upcoming community education event on mental health issues in early November. Find out why the meeting has been scheduled, as well as topics of concern for those in attendance.

Plus, today’s edition features the “Everything Fall” special home repair section - log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions” for more information.