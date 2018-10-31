Top Stories in the Oct. 31 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Oct. 31 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A reminder that Tuesday, Nov. 6 is election day. We’ll have a list of the polling places open in Jackson County, along with information on advance voting.

• The Jackson County Commission has granted the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce permission to open “Santa’s Workshop” on the Jackson County Courtyard this year.

• The attempted first-degree murder charge against Lance Bailey in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting of a Mayetta girl has been reduced.

• Also, Susan and Jerry Mencl of Holton have been named to the Chamber’s Hall of Fame for 2019. Find out more about this extraordinary couple.

For more on these and other stories, log in to your www.holtonrecorder.net account.