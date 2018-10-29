Top stories in the Oct. 29 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Oct. 29 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Commission has approved a new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan to spur economic growth. Find out how you could benefit.

• Medicalodges Jackson County administrator Blair Wagner is one of the 2019 Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame honorees.

• Three candidates are seeking election to the Kansas Secretary of State position. Find out about Scott Schwab, Brian McClendon and Rob Hodgkinson in today’s issue.

• Also, Jackson Heights High School’s cross-country team scored well at the state meet in Wamego. Learn who earned high cross-country honors for the Cobras.

