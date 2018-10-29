Home / News / Top stories in the Oct. 29 edition
Jackson Heights High School senior Faith Little (right) got a hug from head cross-country coach Brad Alley after Little completed in her fourth and final state high school cross-country race on Saturday at Wamego. Little placed in the top 30, while her younger brother, freshman Daniel Little, placed ninth in the boys' race. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories in the Monday, Oct. 29 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Commission has approved a new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan to spur economic growth. Find out how you could benefit. 

• Medicalodges Jackson County administrator Blair Wagner is one of the 2019 Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame honorees.

• Three candidates are seeking election to the Kansas Secretary of State position. Find out about Scott Schwab, Brian McClendon and Rob Hodgkinson in today’s issue.

• Also, Jackson Heights High School’s cross-country team scored well at the state meet in Wamego. Learn who earned high cross-country honors for the Cobras.

For more on these and other stories, log in to your www.holtonrecorder.net account.

