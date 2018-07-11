Home / News / Top stories in the Nov. 7 edition

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin

Top stories in The Holton Recorder’s Wednesday, Nov. 7 edition include:

• Democrat Laura Kelly defeats Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the midterm election for the Kansas governorship, while Republican Steve Watkins gets a narrow victory over Democrat Paul Davis for the Congress seat soon to be vacated by Holton native Lynn Jenkins. Learn more about Tuesday’s election inside.

• Holton and Royal Valley are presenting high school plays this weekend. Find out what each school is bringing to the stage for their fall productions.

• Jackson Heights High School sophomore Alex Edwards is getting support from the community following a recent heart transplant operation. Learn more about Alex’s story and how you can support him and his family.

• The Holton City Commission on Monday finalized the purchase of a police patrol vehicle. Learn more about goings-on at City Hall.

