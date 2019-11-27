Top stories in the Nov. 25 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Nov. 25 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The body of a deceased person was found just north of Jackson Heights. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revealed after press time the deceased was Brian Wood of Netawaka, for whom area residents had been searching. More on this story in today’s edition.

• Jackson County-area schools are preparing to ring in the holiday season with band and vocal concerts of holiday music. Check today’s edition for when each school plans to present its Christmas concert.

• Captain Harry Cornwell, who has served on the Mayetta Fire Department for 26 years, has been named the Jackson County Firefighter Of The Year by the Jackson County Commission. Find out more about Cornwell in today’s edition.

• Final plans and preparations are being made for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Look inside today’s edition to find out more about the dinner, as well as how you can help.

• Northeast Kansans will experience an “Old Fashioned Country Christmas” when they step inside Carrie Saia’s home in Holton as part of this year’s Christmas Homes Tour. More about the tour in today’s edition.

