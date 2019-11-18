Top stories in the Nov. 13 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Nov. 13 Holton Recorder include:

• Tarwater Farm & Home of Topeka has finalized the purchase of the recently-closed Holton Farm & Home. Learn more about the Holton facility’s new owners, their connection to Jackson County and when they look forward to reopening the Holton facility in today’s print edition.

• Proposed facility projects in the Jackson Heights school district involving HVAC upgrades in the elementary and high school gyms and air quality in the high school locker room may not cost as much as previously thought. Learn more about these facility projects and other news from the Jackson Heights school board in today’s edition.

• Royal Valley’s school board approved a proposal to remodel the front entrance of the district’s middle school in Mayetta in order to improve security and functionality. More information about the proposal and other board business in this edition.

• The Holton school board has approved the bid of a local firm to fix a sub-surface water seepage problem located on the west side foundation of Holton Middle School. Learn more about the problem that Eisenbarth Construction has been tapped to fix as well as other board business inside.

Also, information about property tax statements coming your way is in today’s edition; sign in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more on these and other stories.