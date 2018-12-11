Top stories in the Nov. 12 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Voters in all four counties of the Second Judicial District voted to keep court judges Norbert Marek and Jeff Elder on the bench at the recent midterm election.

• Court proceedings for Derrick Bohnenkemper of Holton, charged with murder in the September shooting death of his father, have been postponed. Find out why in today’s edition.

• Learn more about Dr. David and Ange Allen, who have been chosen for induction into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in February 2019.

• Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day. Get ready for upcoming winter weather with tips from the National Weather Service.

Also, learn more about the upcoming Parade of Lights and get your letters to Santa ready.