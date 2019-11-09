Top stories in the Monday, Sept. 9 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The 27th-annual Mayetta Pioneer Day celebration is this coming Saturday! Featured activities include a parade featuring longtime Mayetta residents Gordon and Brenda Hainey as grand marshals and an 1880s gunfighters’ display from Holden Posse; more about this year’s event inside.

• In the run-up to Dr. Roger Mar­shall’s announcement on Saturday at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson that he would seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Pat Roberts, the U.S. Congressman who currently represents the “Big First” District of western Kansas paid a visit to Roberts’ former hometown. Read more inside about Marshall and his visit to Holton.

• Ruth Weber, 49, is now serving as the new assistant superintendent and director of curriculum at Holton USD 336. Find out more about the latest addition to the Holton school staff in this edition.

Also we'll feature profiles on Royal Valley school board candidate Cindy Broxterman and Holton school board candidate Dena Swisher