Top stories in the Monday, Oct. 7 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Fest celebration, complete with a chili cook-off and a scarecrow decorating contest, is this Saturday, Oct. 12! Learn more about activities associated with this annual event, as well as when you’ll want to be there for chili, inside.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 is the deadline to register to vote in Kansas for the Nov. 5 general election, and it’s estimated that about 1,500 eligible Jackson County voters are not yet registered. Find out how you can register to vote in the upcoming election if you haven’t already.

• Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek issued a court order recusing himself from any “further participation” in the cases against Jacob Ewing when those cases return to the county court for action following the Kansas State Court of Appeals’ overturning of a conviction against Ewing. More inside.

• A smartphone “app” is being considered to help Jackson County road and bridge employees better organize their work and be more efficient. That’s according to discussion at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting; learn more about the meeting in today’s edition.

