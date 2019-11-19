Top stories in the Monday, Nov. 18 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Nov. 18 Holton Recorder include:

• After reviewing the 26 provisional ballots cast during the recent election, the outcome of the race for the position one seat on the Royal Valley Board of Education is now in the hands of Jacob “Tug” Wamego. Learn more about the election canvass by the Jackson County Commission, held this past Friday morning.

• Area veterans were honored with special activities on Friday at Royal Valley Middle School, where Retired Brigadier General Debo­rah Rose, the first woman to achieve the rank of general in the Kansas Na­tional Guard, spoke with RVMS stu­dents and others about her experiences. Read Rose’s story in today’s edition.

• Randy and Rhonda Magnison are one of five families who will open up their homes on Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Homes Tour. We’ll tell you more about the Magnisons’ holiday decorations, as well as other families participating in this year’s tour.

• The annual Holton Community Thanksgiving Dinner is less than two weeks away, and dinner organizer Janice Schweigen is looking for donations of food and volunteer time to make this year’s dinner a success. Find out how you can volunteer or make donations for the annual event, set for Thanksgiving Day at the EUM Family Life Center.

Also, don’t forget to remind your kids that their letters to Santa will reach him faster through The Recorder! More on this and other stories in today’s edition; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions” for more.