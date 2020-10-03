Home / News / Top stories from the Monday, March 9 edition
Members of 4-H clubs from Jackson and Nemaha counties participated in the annual 4-H Club Day, held Saturday at Jackson Heights High School. Here, Madeline Montgomery (left) packed a bag for a hike while younger brother Blade Montgomery (right) made suggestions on what to pack during a presentation. The Montgomery kids are members of the Lucky Stars 4-H Club. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories from the Monday, March 9 edition

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:42 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Monday, March 9 Holton Recorder include:

• The first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kansas was reported over the weekend, but Gov. Laura Kelly states that Kansans remain at low risk for infection. Learn more about what’s being done locally to prevent the spread of the virus — and what you can do to help.

• Property valuation notices were mailed to Jackson County property owners on Feb. 28, and Jackson County Appraiser Jason Claycamp says the county is seeing a “steady increase” in overall values this year. More information about the valuations in today’s edition.

• Hemp may now be grown on Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation land under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Domestic Hemp Program after USDA officials approved the tribe’s participation in the program. Learn more about the program in today’s edition.

• Three Jackson County high school basketball teams made it all the way to the championship game in last week’s sub-state playoffs. More information on how the Panther boys and the Wildcat and Cobra girls did in today’s edition.

For more information on these and other stories, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions.”

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media