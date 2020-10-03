Top stories from the Monday, March 9 edition

Top stories in the Monday, March 9 Holton Recorder include:

• The first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kansas was reported over the weekend, but Gov. Laura Kelly states that Kansans remain at low risk for infection. Learn more about what’s being done locally to prevent the spread of the virus — and what you can do to help.

• Property valuation notices were mailed to Jackson County property owners on Feb. 28, and Jackson County Appraiser Jason Claycamp says the county is seeing a “steady increase” in overall values this year. More information about the valuations in today’s edition.

• Hemp may now be grown on Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation land under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Domestic Hemp Program after USDA officials approved the tribe’s participation in the program. Learn more about the program in today’s edition.

• Three Jackson County high school basketball teams made it all the way to the championship game in last week’s sub-state playoffs. More information on how the Panther boys and the Wildcat and Cobra girls did in today’s edition.

